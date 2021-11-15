Police: Dover man killed in motorcycle crash

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a Dover man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.…

Police say a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound on Kenton Road hit a Ford Fusion as the Ford turned onto southbound Kenton Road in Dover on Friday night.

The motorcycle overturned and stopped along the side of the road.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where police say he died a short time later. The motorcyclist was identified as 37-year-old Abimael Medina-Diaz of Dover.

Police say the driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, treated and released.

