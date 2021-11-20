CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Man fatally shot by police after call from N. Carolina home

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 2:43 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A police officer in North Carolina shot and killed a man on Friday after responding to a caller’s report that somebody was trying to enter a home, authorities said.

Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez, 29, of Greensboro, died in the shooting, according to a news release by Greensboro police. The name of the officer who fatally shot Lopez wasn’t immediately released.

The News & Record reports that officers were responding to “a wanted person call” around 10:30 p.m. at a residence when they encountered Lopez in a shed behind the caller’s home.

“While confronting the subject, one officer discharged their weapon striking the subject,” police said in the news release.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The officer who shot Lopez will be placed on administrative duty, a standard procedure after a fatal shooting.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

