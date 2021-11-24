THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
AP Top U.S. News at 1:31 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged

‘They become our family:’ US farming couple rescues Afghans

Jury awards $26M in damages for Unite the Right violence

Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain

Missouri man exonerated in 3 killings, free after 4 decades

Jury in Ahmaud Arbery death set for 2nd day of deliberations

EXPLAINER: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis

Prince Andrew accusations left out of Epstein-Maxwell case

Immigrant parents complain of language barriers in schools

