Coronavirus News: White House press secretary has COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » US border agents in…

US border agents in Texas seize nearly $1 million worth of cocaine

Alaa Elassar, CNN

October 31, 2021, 2:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US Customs and Border Protection officers in Pharr, Texas, have seized more than $960,000 worth of cocaine.

Officers working at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility examined a tractor-trailer with a non-intrusive imaging system and found 51 packages of alleged cocaine, CBP said in a press release Friday.

The cocaine weighed nearly 125 pounds and was found hidden within the trailer, which was coming from Mexico, according to the release. The drugs were seized October 21.

Officers also used screening by a canine team and physical inspections to discover the concealed narcotics, which were taken along with the trailer.

“The commercial environment continues to be an area where we experience a continued drug smuggling threat,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our frontline officers continue to remain vigilant and use all available tools and resources to their full potential.”

The case remains under investigation by the CBP and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI), the release said.

The Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge is a major port of entry for the US-Mexico border, and handles both commercial and passenger vehicles. About 175,000 vehicles cross the bridge in a month, according to Texas officials.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up