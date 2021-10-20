Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Police: Shooting at Kenosha home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 6:58 AM

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha, police said.

Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

No suspects were actively being sought, police said. Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

