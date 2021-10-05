Coronavirus News: Gyms ask DC to review mask mandate | J&J seeks authorization for boosters | AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize antibody treatment | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Police: School bus crashes, minor injuries

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 12:05 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police say a school bus with students on board crashed into parked cars, then went off the road and struck a pole as it pulled into the campus of a Newark school, but there were only minor injuries. Newark police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Newark Charter School campus on Patriot Way. Elementary and middle school students were on the bus at the time of the crash. When officers arrived, police say a school nurse was treating some students with minor injuries, but no students needed to be taken to a medical facility. The school has notified parents of the incident. Police say the driver was not injured.

