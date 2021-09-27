Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Police: Man found dead in Rehoboth Bay

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 5:13 PM

MILLSBORO, Del. — Officials say a 46-year-old Long Neck man was found dead in Rehoboth Bay.

The News Journal reports that Delaware State Police responded to Massey’s Landing for a report of an unresponsive man in the water on Sunday evening.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine his cause of death.

State police and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are investigating the incident.

State Police Master Cpl. Heather Pepper says there’s no threat to the community.

