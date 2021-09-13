Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 5:30 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two employees at an eastern North Carolina industrial operation have died at the site.

It happened Sunday at the Valley Proteins Inc. plant in Fayetteville.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies came to the operation Sunday afternoon after the employees were found unresponsive.

Their names haven’t been released pending family notification. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating what caused the deaths.

Valley Proteins is based in Virginia and collects, renders and recycles fat and bone trimmings, meat waste and used cooking oil.

