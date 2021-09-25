Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Global

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 7:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEPT. 18 – 24, 2021

From children jumping over a puddle in Spain, to a traditional rodeo in Chile, to Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men preparing for the Sukkot holiday in Jerusalem, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up