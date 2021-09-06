6-year-old girl dies on Colorado amusement park ride

A 6-year-old girl died Sunday on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado. The incident occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop attraction, according to the park.

A 6-year-old girl died Sunday on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, CBS Denver reports. The incident occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop attraction, according to the park.

The victim was visiting the park with her family, who are from Colorado Springs, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Walt Stowe, a spokesman for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday that officials are investigating the accident, CBS Denver reports.

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said park employees initiated first aid until paramedics arrived and determined the girl had died, according to The Associated Press.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The park announced it would be closed Monday and Tuesday as a result of the girl’s death.

The park’s general manager, Nancy Heard, told CBS Denver in a statement that an investigation is ongoing. “We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers,” she said.

The park said in a statement Sunday that, “out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed.”

According to the park’s website, riders would be strapped into a seat and then dropped “110 feet inside the dark depths of Iron Mountain in what feels like a free-fall.” The ride has a minimum height requirement of 46 inches.