3 teens injured by debris from Funland ride in Rehoboth Beach

Three teenagers were hurt this weekend at Funland in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department said it responded to the beachside theme park on Sunday at 7:45 p.m. to an industrial accident.

Police said two girls, 14 and 15, and a boy, 16, were in the area of the Super Flip 360 ride, when they were struck by debris that broke loose after an air storage tank failure.

The boy was flown to the Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

The girls were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and have since been released.

“We are actively investigating this incident, working with local authorities and industry professionals, and we cannot release any further information at this time,” said Personnel Director Chris Darr. “For over 60 years, safety for our guests and our employees has always been our top priority and will continue to be our focus as we move forward.”