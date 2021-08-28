Ex-prison nurse convicted in connection with death probe

GEORGETOWN, Del. — A former nurse at a Delaware correctional facility has been found guilty of two misdemeanor charges in…

GEORGETOWN, Del. — A former nurse at a Delaware correctional facility has been found guilty of two misdemeanor charges in connection with an investigation into the death of an inmate.

The News Journal reports Erin Clark-Penland was convicted this week of falsifying business records and providing a false statement to law enforcement after a one-day trial.

The Delaware Department of Justice took up the case after an investigation into the death of Tiffany Reeves found discrepancies in Clark-Penland’s statements to law enforcement.

The probe found no foul play in the death of the 37-year-old mother of three, which drew national attention.

