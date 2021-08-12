CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. mandates masks in schools | Status of DC-area hospitals | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » National News » Diver's body recovered off…

Diver’s body recovered off coast of Florida Panhandle

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 7:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — A free diver’s body was recovered Thursday from the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida Panhandle, officials said.

Dive team members found the 31-year old man’s body in about 75 feet (23 meters) of water near a reef about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southwest of Destin Pass, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The experienced free diver was spearfishing near Mack’s Reef Wednesday afternoon when witnesses said he went down and never resurfaced.

The sheriff’s office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Eglin Security Forces searched the area until nightfall and then resumed Thursday morning.

No signs of trauma were found on the diver, officials said. An autopsy will determine an official cause of death. The diver’s name was not immediately released.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

EEOC reminds federal managers how to avoid common complaints

Judge dismisses most claims in lawsuit alleging misconduct by former AFGE head

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

CBP CIO says agency ahead of schedule migrating apps to the cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up