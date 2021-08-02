2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » Commission works to honor…

Commission works to honor beach’s history with new name

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 8:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEWES, Del. — A Lewes beach may get a new name soon.

WBOC-TV reports that the Lewes African American Heritage Commission and city officials are working together to rename what is currently known as Beach 2.

The new name would be The Johnny Walker Beach. During the era of segregation, this beach was home to The Johnny Walker Restaurant.

The commission says Walker opened the restaurant in the 1960s and created a fun and accepting environment for everyone.

The commission will finalize a name and propose it to the Parks and Recreation Commission in mid-August.

If approved, the Parks and Recreation commission will bring the proposal to the mayor and city council in September.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

OMB looks to move away from "compliance-based approach" to agency cybersecurity

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

7-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up