Commission works to honor beach’s history with new name

LEWES, Del. — A Lewes beach may get a new name soon.

WBOC-TV reports that the Lewes African American Heritage Commission and city officials are working together to rename what is currently known as Beach 2.

The new name would be The Johnny Walker Beach. During the era of segregation, this beach was home to The Johnny Walker Restaurant.

The commission says Walker opened the restaurant in the 1960s and created a fun and accepting environment for everyone.

The commission will finalize a name and propose it to the Parks and Recreation Commission in mid-August.

If approved, the Parks and Recreation commission will bring the proposal to the mayor and city council in September.

