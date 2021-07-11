Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
Pittsburgh Pirates select Louisville catcher Henry Davis with first pick in amateur draft

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 7:14 PM

DENVER (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates select Louisville catcher Henry Davis with first pick in amateur draft.

