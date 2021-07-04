Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
4 youths among 6 shot in Chicago neighborhood

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 7:59 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Three teenagers and a 12-year-old were among six people who were shot outside a party in Chicago and treated at hospitals for their injuries, police said.

Someone opened fire from an SUV on a group of people standing on a sidewalk late Saturday, news outlets reported.

The injured included a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the hand; two girls aged 13 and 14 who were shot in their lower backs; a 15-year-old girl who was shot in the lower back and grazed on her head; a 19-year-old woman who was wounded in the lower back; and a 25-year-old man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back and was treated and released.

No suspects or arrests were immediately announced. It was unclear what prompted the shooting.

