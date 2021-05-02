Porches will soon light up red in honor of firefighters

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation wants you to change the light on your porch in honor of International Firefighters' Day on Tuesday.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation wants you to change the light on your porch in honor of International Firefighters’ Day on Tuesday to show support for hometown heroes.

The foundation wants people everywhere to change the lights on their front porch to red to highlight the work that firefighters do in local communities everyday.

Once the light is changed, they want people to post it on social media with the hashtag “#Shine4Firefighters.”

The foundation says that the stress on firefighters this year has been especially rough given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The effort was started after five firefighters died in a wildfire in Victoria, Australia.

“The role of a firefighter in today’s society — be it urban, rural, natural environment, volunteer, career, industrial, defense force, aviation, motor sport, or other is one of dedication, commitment and sacrifice — no matter what country we reside and work in,” said Lieutenant JJ Edmondson, founder of International Firefighters’ Day in a statement. “In the fire service we fight together against one common enemy — fire — no matter what country we come from, what uniform we wear or what language we speak.”