Police: Woman charged with DUI after crash with police SUV

WILMINGTON, Del (AP) — A Newark woman is facing drunken driving charges after Delaware State Police say she crashed into a police SUV stopped along Interstate 95.Police said in a news release that troopers were called early Sunday to southbound I-95 in the Wilmington area to investigate a vehicle partially in the roadway. While troopers tried to remove the hazard, a trooper positioned a patrol SUV in the right lane with emergency lights activated to warn motorists. Minutes later, police say a Chevy Malibu struck the rear of the SUV. The trooper in the SUV and the Malibu’s driver, 24-year-old Chezkera Wilson, were taken to an area hospital.Police say Wilson has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and other offences.

