CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » Police: Woman charged with…

Police: Woman charged with DUI after crash with police SUV

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 2:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del (AP) — A Newark woman is facing drunken driving charges after Delaware State Police say she crashed into a police SUV stopped along Interstate 95.Police said in a news release that troopers were called early Sunday to southbound I-95 in the Wilmington area to investigate a vehicle partially in the roadway. While troopers tried to remove the hazard, a trooper positioned a patrol SUV in the right lane with emergency lights activated to warn motorists.  Minutes later, police say a Chevy Malibu struck the rear of the SUV. The trooper in the SUV and the Malibu’s driver, 24-year-old Chezkera Wilson, were taken to an area hospital.Police say Wilson has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and other offences.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up