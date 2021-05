First lady Jill Biden plans to visit military spouses Thursday at an Army base in Colorado, her last stop during a swing through the U.S. West.

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — In a story May 6, 2021, about an event hosted by the United Service Organization, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the group was established by President Theodore Roosevelt. The USO was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.