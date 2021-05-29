Fort Delaware State Park closed to allow ferry repairs

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has closed Fort Delaware State Park until June 4 to repair the Delafort ferry that transports visitors to the fort.

A news release from the department says the ferry is in need of repair due to an unforeseen mechanical issue.

According to the news release, a second boat brought in as a temporary replacement to the Delafort also had mechanical issues.

