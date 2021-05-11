EDEN, Texas (AP) — Department of Public Safety says two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
May 11, 2021, 10:40 AM
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.