AP Top U.S. News at 11:05 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Wisconsin AG: No remaining threat at casino after shooting Charged in Jan. 6 riot? Yes, but prison may be another…

Wisconsin AG: No remaining threat at casino after shooting Charged in Jan. 6 riot? Yes, but prison may be another story Black Freedmen struggle for recognition as tribal citizens States see potential federal windfall, go slow on road taxes Governor: Indianapolis ‘still reeling’ from FedEx shooting California Democrats sharpen messaging against Newsom recall SpaceX capsule departs station with 4 astronauts, heads home Momentum grows for closing gaps in US vaccine requirements Missouri latest state to thwart voter-approved policies Florida casts itself as elections model, but clashes remain Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.