Ankle monitor leads police to suspect in hit-and-run crash

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 7:09 PM

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have charged an 18-year-old probationer in a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen car that left two children seriously injured.

Authorities say William Ackridge Jr. of Newark was arrested Monday and charged with misdemeanor vehicular assault, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a collision and traffic offenses.

Troopers were able to identify Ackridge as the driver of a car that had been reported stolen prior to Sunday’s crash in Milford after receiving information regarding his location through his GPS ankle monitor.

Authorities say Ackridge and two others were in a car that plowed into an SUV carrying members of a Reading, Pennsylvania, family.

