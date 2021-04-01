ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Police: Suspect in Southern California shooting that killed 4 knew victims and targeted them.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 1, 2021, 1:08 PM
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Police: Suspect in Southern California shooting that killed 4 knew victims and targeted them.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.