Hatteras seashore saw record-breaking visitation in January

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 8:30 AM

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said its beaches on North Carolina’s Outer Banks recently saw a record-breaking surge in visitors.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the national seashore recorded nearly 87,000 visitors in January.

The park said in a news release that the number breaks the record for January 2020 by 5,000. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore has 67 miles of shoreline from Oregon Inlet to Ocracoke.

People visit in the winter months for walks on the beach, shell collecting and reeling in fish.

Dave Hallac, superintendent of the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said people wanting to escape coronavirus-related isolation helped fuel the increase in visitors.

