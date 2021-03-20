CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » National News » Gunfire kills 1, wounds…

Gunfire kills 1, wounds 5 at illegal Philadelphia gathering

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 3:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire at an illegal large gathering in Philadelphia killed one person, wounded five others and sent scores of people fleeing, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 3:45 a.m. Saturday inside and outside a rental hall adjacent to Hot Pot Cuisine in north Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood, police officials said.

A 29-year-old man was shot 14 times and was pronounced dead minutes later at Temple University Hospital, police said. Three men ages 33, 38, and 41 and a 30-year-old woman were also shot; all were stable at hospitals, police said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters that at least 150 people fled for their lives. She said that such large gatherings are illegal under COVID-19 orders and that police would increase foot, bicycle and foot patrols where large gatherings might occur.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

‘It’s going to touch everything.’ Energy Department weaves AI into mission-critical work

NAPA report details path forward for OPM, but advocates worry it'll be easily forgotten

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

CISA gives agencies 90 days to further harden networks against Microsoft email threat

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up