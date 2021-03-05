CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Delaware among states that stopped alleged fundraising scam

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 8:49 AM

DOVER, Del. — Delaware is among nearly 40 states that took part in stopping a massive telefunding operation.

Federal officials had accused the operation of fleecing tens of millions of people across the country out of more than $100 million.

The Delaware State News reported Thursday that Associated Community Services and related defendants have agreed to settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission and various state agencies across the country.

Association Community Services was accused of duping people into donating to charities that failed to provide the services they promised.

More than 180,000 calls were allegedly made to Delawareans in violation of Delaware law.

The entities making the calls were not registered to conduct telemarketing activities in the state.

