Correction: Georgia Election-Investigation story

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 8:41 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story February 10, 2021, about an investigation into potential attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, The Associated Press, based on information provided by a source, erroneously reported then-President Donald Trump pressed a lead Georgia elections investigator to “find the fraud” and said it would make the investigator a national hero. A recording of the call made public two months later revealed that Trump did not say either and instead said that if the investigator looked into Fulton County the investigator would “find things that are gonna be unbelievable.” Trump also told the investigator: “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised.”

Government News | National News

