AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes

Prosecutor: Man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16

Some NY nursing homes proved helpless in face of virus surge

Rallies in Atlanta, nation against hate after spa shootings

Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law

US businesses near border struggle with boundaries’ closure

In poor districts, pandemic overwhelms school counselors

In French woods, rivals take aim at senator’s WWI research

Ex-UCLA coach gets 8 months in prison for admissions scam

Subpoenas target Baltimore’s top prosecutor, city councilman

