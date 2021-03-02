CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
2 killed, 7 wounded in several Delaware shootings in 5 days

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 6:10 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities say two people were killed and seven people were wounded in several shootings across Delaware in the past five days.

Wilmington police say a Monday shooting on the city’s East Side left a 20-year-old man wounded and in stable condition.

The Delaware News Journal reports a Thursday shooting also in Wilmington left 43-year-old Levonne Kellam dead and a 50-year-old woman wounded.

New Castle County police say a shooting on Friday left one man dead at a Fox Point apartment complex.

Two separate shootings in Dover on Sunday left one man wounded outside a hookah lounge and four hurt near an IHOP. Two men were arrested in the latter shooting.

