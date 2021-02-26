CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Rush Limbaugh buried in…

Rush Limbaugh buried in private cemetery in St. Louis

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 1:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has been buried in a private cemetery in St. Louis, his family announced Friday.

Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn, and his family said a private ceremony with close family and friends was held Wednesday, but they did not say where he was buried.

The family said additional celebrations of Limbaugh’s life are planned in the future, both virtually and in his hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, The Southeast Missourian reported.

Limbaugh died Feb. 17, a year after announcing he had lung cancer.

The fiery Limbaugh was a leading voice of the Republican party and conservative movement for decades with a daily radio show that was broadcast on more than 600 U.S. stations for more than 30 years.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

Task force on supply chain will make recommendations for 2022 NDAA

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up