Quake rattles Alaska’s largest city, no reports of damage

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 2:40 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moderate earthquake centered just 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage shook Alaska’s largest city Saturday.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the temblor was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that caused widespread damage throughout the Anchorage area in November 2018.

The latest quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, was located at a depth of about 26 miles (42 kilometers). It was reported just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Social media lit up with people reporting they felt the quake.

