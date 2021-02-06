TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 6, 2021, 10:43 PM
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.