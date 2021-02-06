CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 10:43 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time.

