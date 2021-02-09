Coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to dip.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 8:45 AM

DOVER, Del. — Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Delaware have continued to dip.

The Delaware State News reported Monday that 243 individuals were hospitalized with the virus.

That’s the lowest number since Nov. 29 of last year.

Hospitalizations in the state have decreased by 83 over the last six days and by 140 over the last two weeks.

Hospitalizations peaked at 474 on Jan. 12.

The state is still recovering from a surge in cases just after the holiday season.

State health officials have also reported no new additional COVID-19-related deaths in their latest update.

The total number remained at 1,208.

The state, however, has seen 340 new cases. The total number of cases since March is 80,931.

