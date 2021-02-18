CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 10:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FEB. 12-18, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Austin orders new steps to curb sexual assault while panel studies the problem

TSP regains upward swing for February

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

USPS, GSA expand ‘government storefront’ concept with PIV card pilot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up