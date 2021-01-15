CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » National News » Virginia men who came…

Virginia men who came armed to Philly vote count remain free on bail

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 6:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge has denied a request to revoke bail for two Virginia Beach, Virginia, men who traveled to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted and were arrested originally on weapons charges, despite prosecutors’ objections that they attended a rally last week that turned into a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol building.

A judge Thursday ordered the two men, 42-year-old Joshua Macias and 61-year-old Antonio LaMotta, to stand trial on elections fraud-related charges.

LaMotta also still faces weapons charges for carrying an unlicensed firearm as he walked toward the Convention Center on Nov. 5.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up