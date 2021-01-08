INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » National News » Prosecutor wants bail revoked…

Prosecutor wants bail revoked for man facing weapon charges

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 2:56 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia authorities are asking to revoke the bail of a Virginia man arrested in November on weapons charges after travelling to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted, saying he attended Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

Joshua Macias, who drove to Philadelphia in a Hummer adorned with QAnon stickers and carrying multiple weapons, has been freed on $750,000 bail.

Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to revoke that bail, saying Macias’ social media posts, one of which they say showed him inside the security perimeter at the Capitol on Wednesday, show he “at minimum” violated the terms of that bail.

