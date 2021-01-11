Troopers: Man threatened bar worker, chased in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Philadelphia man who displayed a gun and threatened to kill a Delaware bar…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Philadelphia man who displayed a gun and threatened to kill a Delaware bar employee who told him the business was closing was arrested after fleeing from troopers.

The Delaware State Police says Nigel Thomas threatened the employee Sunday when they asked him and another man to leave.

Responding troopers found both men at the parking lot of the Wilmington bar but authorities say Thomas fled.

Officials say he pointed a gun at a trooper during the chase and then fled into an area by a bridge.

He was located running through a junk yard by authorities who canvassed the area. He faces several charges.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.