Gov. Carney appoints Ellen Magee as Register of Wills

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 1:28 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has appointed Ellen Magee to serve as Sussex County Register of Wills.

The governor announced her appointment Saturday.

Magee is a small business owner and farmer.

She will replace Cynthia Green, who won the election in November to represent District 2 on Sussex County Council.

Under the Delaware Constitution, the governor must appoint a replacement until January 2023.

An election will be held to select the next Register of Wills in November 2022.

