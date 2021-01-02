Gov. Carney appoints Ellen Magee as Register of Wills

The Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has appointed Ellen Magee to serve as Sussex County Register of Wills.

The governor announced her appointment Saturday.

Magee is a small business owner and farmer.

She will replace Cynthia Green, who won the election in November to represent District 2 on Sussex County Council.

Under the Delaware Constitution, the governor must appoint a replacement until January 2023.

An election will be held to select the next Register of Wills in November 2022.

