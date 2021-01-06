Delawareans gave nearly $400K to Georgia runoff candidates

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware residents contributed nearly $400,000 to the candidates running in the pivotal runoff races for two U.S.…

The News Journal in Wilmington reported Tuesday that dollar figure comes from a review of Federal Election Commission data by the Center for Responsive Politics.

The money that came from Delaware amounts to a small portion of the combined $342 million that was donated across the country. Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of the two runoffs Wednesday.

Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff were locked in a tight race Wednesday morning that was too early to call. If Ossoff wins, Democrats will have complete control of Congress.

