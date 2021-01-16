CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Washington Monument closes indefinitely | White House begins relief talks | Latest test results
Country music legend Willie Nelson gets his Covid-19 vaccination

CNN

January 16, 2021, 7:10 AM

Country music legend Willie Nelson received the Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-through facility in Texas this week, according to a post he shared on Facebook.

“Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!,” said Family Hospital Systems, a locally owned system of freestanding emergency rooms and hospitals in Texas, in a Wednesday Facebook post that included photos of the 87-year-old receiving his shot.

“Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others,” Nelson said, sharing the post.

Nelson is one of the more than 1 million people in Texas who have gotten their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Almost 10.6 million people in the United States have been vaccinated.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

