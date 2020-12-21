CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Mayor vetoes bill requiring frequent rental inspections

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 9:29 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — The mayor of a Delaware city has vetoed a bill that would require officials to inspect every rental unit in the city before a tenant moves in or when a lease is renewed.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki on Friday said conducting a nearly annual inspection of more than 18,000 rental units in Wilmington was “impractical.”

He says it would misdirect attention and resources away from units that need the most improvement.

The Delaware News Journal reports the bill was narrowly passed by the city council this month.

It’s proponents say it would ensure a rental unit’s cleanliness and safety for tenants.

