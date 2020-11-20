Wilmington City Council approves police review board

The City Council in Wilmington, Delaware, has approved a civilian board that would investigate complaints against police officers and review department practices.

The News Journal reported Thursday that the bill creating the nine-member board still requires approval from the city’s mayor. The office of Mayor Mike Purzycki said it would review it.

The review board would be tasked with publishing data about complaints, uses of force and trends about police practices. Council members widely considered the proposal a “first step” in police transparency even though it would have limited powers to obtain certain records.

The bill was opposed by Wilmington’s police union.

