Police: Weed killer used to write “Trump” on Delaware lawn

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 8:56 AM

LEWES, Del. — Police in Delaware are investigating after weed killer was apparently used to write the word “Trump” on a front lawn that has had signs supporting Joe Biden and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Delaware State News reports that the incident was reported Friday in the city of Lewes. Charlotte King and Aimee Wiest live at the home.

King chairs the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. Delaware State Police said the case is not being investigated as a hate crime. But King said it is “today’s version of a cross-burning.”

