Police: man arrested after stealing a tractor

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 11:44 AM

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they’ve arrested a man for stealing a John Deere tractor.

Delaware State Police said Raymond E. Justice was arrested Friday morning after a trooper in Lincoln spotted Justice driving a tractor that had been reported stolen.

Police said they found a small amount of crack cocaine on Justice after he was arrested.

Police said he’s being held at a local jail. It is not clear whether he has hired an attorney.

