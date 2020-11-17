About 20 COVID cases discovered at Delaware’s largest prison

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — About 20 inmates at Delaware’s largest prison have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state’s Department…

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — About 20 inmates at Delaware’s largest prison have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state’s Department of Correction said Monday in a news release that 18 cases were discovered at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center after rapid tests were administered at the prison since Friday.

The inmates who tested positive were transferred to the prison’s COVID-19 treatment center.

There are currently 24 COVID-19 cases among inmates in Delaware and all are at the Vaughn Correctional Center.

The department stopped in-person visitations at its facilities last week amid concerns about rising coronavirus cases.

