University of Delaware will increase on-campus residencies

The Associated Press

October 22, 2020, 8:55 AM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware will increase the number of students living on campus from 1,300 to 4,000 for the spring semester.

On Wednesday, the university said the spring semester will start on Feb. 15, a week later then scheduled, to “reduce campus activities during the flu season.”

School President Dennis Assanis said first-year students and seniors will be given the chance to take advantage of the extended capacity first.

The spring semester will also bring the return of some sports. The school will also eliminate spring break to minimize out-of-state travel.

As of Oct. 18, 406 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.

