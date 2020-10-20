CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Rural Md. county to close schools | How to spot fake COVID-19 trials | Latest test results in DC region
Delaware Senate race conjures comparison with 2010 campaign

The Associated Press

October 20, 2020, 1:05 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — This year’s U.S. Senate race in Delaware is conjuring up comparisons with a campaign a decade ago that resulted in Democrat Chris Coons winning the seat once held by Joe Biden.

Conservative upstart Christine O’Donnell secured a shocking victory in the 2010 GOP primary. O’Donnell drew widespread media attention and famously assured voters she was “not a witch,” but still lost badly to Coons.

Conservative GOP newcomer Lauren Witzke is similarly making headlines this year for her statements and background, while taking on both Coons and the Republican Party establishment.

