Delaware Senate race conjures comparison with 2010 campaign

DOVER, Del. (AP) — This year’s U.S. Senate race in Delaware is conjuring up comparisons with a campaign a decade ago that resulted in Democrat Chris Coons winning the seat once held by Joe Biden.

Conservative upstart Christine O’Donnell secured a shocking victory in the 2010 GOP primary. O’Donnell drew widespread media attention and famously assured voters she was “not a witch,” but still lost badly to Coons.

Conservative GOP newcomer Lauren Witzke is similarly making headlines this year for her statements and background, while taking on both Coons and the Republican Party establishment.

