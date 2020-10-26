Crews continue cleanup after oil washes ashore in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say they’re continuing to cleanup after an oil spill along the state’s coast.…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say they’re continuing to cleanup after an oil spill along the state’s coast.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said in a statement on Sunday that more than 100 people were involved in the response over the weekend.

The state said that small globs of oil and oily debris have been found scattered on the Delaware Bay Beaches as well as beaches along the Atlantic coast and on the north side of Indian River Inlet.

Officials said last week that the source of the spill has not been determined. The oil was described as “heavy fuel oil,” not crude oil from the hold of a tanker.

