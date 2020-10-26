ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » National News » Crews continue cleanup after…

Crews continue cleanup after oil washes ashore in Delaware

The Associated Press

October 26, 2020, 9:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say they’re continuing to cleanup after an oil spill along the state’s coast.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said in a statement on Sunday that more than 100 people were involved in the response over the weekend.

The state said that small globs of oil and oily debris have been found scattered on the Delaware Bay Beaches as well as beaches along the Atlantic coast and on the north side of Indian River Inlet.

Officials said last week that the source of the spill has not been determined. The oil was described as “heavy fuel oil,” not crude oil from the hold of a tanker.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Defense Innovation Unit out to prove AI, automation can keep up with the speed of cyber

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up