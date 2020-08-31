Police: Delaware officer shoots suspect during domestic call

Authorities in Delaware said a police officer responding to a domestic dispute shot a suspect on Sunday night.

CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware said a police officer responding to a domestic dispute shot a suspect on Sunday night.

New Castle County Police said in a statement early Monday that officers were called to a neighborhood in Claymont at around 6:20 p.m.

Officials said that during the investigation, an officer fired their weapon, striking a suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not given.

Police did not identify anyone involved or comment further on what led to the shooting.

Police were continuing to investigate.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.